N.S. RCMP officer charged with assault, choking: SIRT

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog has charged a Pictou County RCMP officer in connection with an alleged assault earlier this year.

The RCMP contacted the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) on Feb. 21 after learning of an allegation that a police officer had used excessive force while on duty earlier that day.

Pictou County District Cpl. Mark Kellock was charged with assault and choking on Aug. 31, following a SIRT investigation.

He is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on Sept. 26.

“These criminal charges are alarming and we take these incidents seriously,” said Insp. Matco Sirotic, a Northeast Nova District policing officer in a news release.

“Cpl. Kellock, who’s been an RCMP member for 29 years, is currently on administrative duties. His duty status is under review pending an internal code of conduct investigation and the court process.”

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.