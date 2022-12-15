N.S. RCMP officer cleared of misconduct in woman's arrest following SIRT investigation

An RCMP officer in Colchester County has been cleared of misconduct in an April incident following an investigation by Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).

On April 26, emergency crews responded to a 911 call regarding a distressed female who was threatening to cause harm to herself and someone she knew.

Upon arrival, RCMP say the female was “agitated,” which then led to her arrest under the Involuntary Psychiatric Treatment Act (IPTA).

The woman was handcuffed and escorted to the ambulance, where police say her handcuffs where later removed.

According to investigators, the woman tried to escape the ambulance on a two-lane roadway while en route to hospital.

SIRT concluded the RCMP officer following the Emergency Health Services vehicle was able to prevent serious injuries to the woman.

The woman sustained a clavicular fracture in her right shoulder and bruising on her right knee as a result of resisting the officer.

The investigation determined the officer was not at fault and no charges were filed.