N.S. RCMP officer discharging firearm under investigation: SiRT

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating the alleged discharging of a firearm in Pictou Landing First Nation, N.S., on Sunday.

According to a news release, the RCMP responded to reports of a man threatening people known to him at a Harbourview Crescent home around 10:50 p.m.

An officer allegedly discharged their firearm during an attempt to arrest the suspect, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

