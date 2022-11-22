N.S. RCMP officer won't be charged after man punched in face during arrest

Nova Scotia's police watchdog has determined that an RCMP officer should not be charged after a break-and-enter suspect was punched in the face while being arrested.

According to a report by the Serious Incident Response Team, two RCMP officers responded to the break-and-enter at the Windsor Public Library in Windsor, N.S., during the early-morning hours of Aug. 5.

SIRT says the responding officers entered the library through a window that had been broken and found the suspect.

While they were trying to handcuff the man, SIRT says a struggle ensued, and one officer struck the suspect in the face.

A firefighter who also responded to the scene helped the two officers handcuff the suspect, who was then taken to the RCMP detachment. SIRT says he was later transferred to hospital for treatment of a broken bone.

The officer that struck the suspect also required three stitches for a facial injury, according to SIRT.

Following an investigation, SIRT has determined the RCMP officer's use of force was reasonable and justified in the circumstances.

"The resistance put up by the affected party (AP) justified the punch delivered by the subject officer (SO). The punch was not excessive and was reasonable in these circumstances. Therefore, no charges are warranted against the SO," says SIRT in its report.

SIRT's full report can be found online.