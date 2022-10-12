N.S. RCMP officers reminded about thin blue line patch ban after rally photo emerged
The Nova Scotia RCMP say its members are being reminded that non-approved symbols, including "thin blue line" patches, are not permitted on uniforms.
Mountie spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall says an RCMP official sent staff an email reminding them that the patches are prohibited under the force's uniform and dress rules.
The reminder came after pictures surfaced online over the weekend showing an RCMP member with a thin blue line patch on the front of his uniform at a Freedom Fighters rally in Nictaux, N.S.
The RCMP say officers were there because of a noise complaint and that one used his own money to pay the $5 entry fee in an effort to de-escalate what seemed to be a hostile situation.
The Freedom Fighters denied the RCMP's statement in a release Tuesday, saying there was no heated or escalated conversation between rally attendees and the officers.
The thin blue line symbol depicts a blue line across a black and grey Maple Leaf. While some consider the image a sign of police solidarity, it has also been criticized as a symbol of white supremacy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2022.
-
Greater Victoria School District adds 4 new electric school busesThey're still yellow on the outside, but the Greater Victoria School District's newest buses are a lot greener under the hood.
-
New community health hub brings team based care to BelvedereThe Edmonton Community Health Hub North officially opened Wednesday, bringing team-based care to Belvedere.
-
Colleen Hardwick and TEAM make final pitch ahead of Vancouver electionWith just days to go before Vancouver voters head to the polls, TEAM for a Livable Vancouver mayoral candidate Colleen Hardwick sat down with CTV News to go over the key priorities in her party's platform.
-
N.S. couple hikes 2,194 miles along Appalachian TrailAn unprecedented number of people turned to hiking during the pandemic, including one N.S. couple who were determined to take on an epic adventure.
-
Police defend arrest of man in front of his toddler in viral Vancouver videoVancouver police are adamant officers did “nothing wrong” during the arrest of a man in a vehicle with his toddler inside, as bystanders yelled at officers and filmed the encounter.
-
This Toronto neighbourhood was just named one of the 'coolest' in the worldThis Toronto neighbourhood is among the 51 "coolest" on the planet, according to a survey by Time Out Group.
-
Solid turnout as advance polls open in North BayWednesday was the first day people in North Bay could vote in the upcoming municipal election.
-
Why purple lights continue to be seen in WinnipegOver the past year, Winnipeg drivers have been dealing with a strange problem on city streets: purple lights.
-
Gas prices expected to drop dramatically on Vancouver IslandGas analysts are predicting a 20-to-35-cent drop in fuel prices over the next 24 hours on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.