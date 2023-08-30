N.S. RCMP release photos of suspects accused of stealing lobster, assaulting person with crate

The RCMP is searching for multiple suspects accused of assaulting a person on a wharf in Nova Scotia’s Digby County earlier this month.

Officers responded to a report of an assault and a theft in Weymouth North, a small village about 30 kilometres outside Digby, on Aug. 2.

Police say four people stole a crate filled with lobster from a boat at the local wharf.

The suspects allegedly dumped the lobster back into the water when the owner of the crate confronted them.

Police say the group then threw the empty crate at the owner, hitting their arm.

The four people then reportedly fled the area in a boat.

Police say they have been investigating the incident ever since, but they haven’t been able to identify the suspects.

RCMP released two photos of the group of Wednesday in the hopes that someone will recognize them.

Police have not released any descriptions of the suspects, but they appear to be three men and a woman.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

