N.S. RCMP release photos of truck allegedly involved in hit-and-run
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Sean Mott
The Nova Scotia RCMP has released photos of a truck allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that hospitalized a Church Point man last month.
According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported collision between an ATV and a pickup truck on Patrice Road around 3:17 p.m. on Jan. 27. They learned a black GMC Sierra allegedly struck a black 2016 Can-Am Outlander before fleeing the scene by driving onto a neighbouring property.
The 49-year-old ATV rider suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
Anyone who has seen the truck since Jan. 30 is asked to call Meteghan RCMP at 902-645-2326, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.
