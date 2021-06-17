N.S. RCMP reminds residents to lock their vehicles following an increase in thefts

The Nova Scotia RCMP is reminding residents to lock their vehicles following an increase in thefts from vehicles that were unlocked.

According to RCMP, between June 1 and June 14, the Halifax District RCMP received 18 complaints of thefts from motor vehicles in the communities of Cole Harbour, Sackville and Tantallon.

Police say a total of 25 vehicles were entered, 12 of which were unlocked.

"The RCMP wants to remind residents that if they want to protect themselves against theft from their vehicles, the first step is to lock their vehicles, and remove anything of value," wrote the RCMP in a news release.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.