Armed man in distress safely arrested, taken to hospital: N.S. RCMP

The RCMP say a man who was armed and in distress in the woods of Nova Scotia’s Digby County for several hours has been arrested.

Police responded to a wooded area of Double Lake Road, near civic 292, Friday morning.

RCMPNS is on scene of wooded area of Double Lake Rd. near civic 292 #DigbyCounty in response to distressed man who is armed. No immediate threat to public at this time. Public asked to avoid area to allow police to do their work.

Police said they secured the area and spent hours communicating with the man.

Police said there was “no immediate threat” to the public, but they were asking people in the area to shelter in place, as a precaution.

Update, 1:55 p.m. RCMPNS remains in area of Double Lake Rd. near civic 292 #DigbyCounty in response to distressed man who is armed. Area secured. Officers communicating with man. No immediate threat to public. Near neighbours being advised to shelter in place. Pls avoid area.

Police provided an update at 4:13 p.m., stating that the man had been safely taken into custody, and would be taken to hospital.

They haven’t said whether the man will face any charges in connection with the incident.

No other details were released.

Update, 1:55 p.m. RCMPNS remains in area of Double Lake Rd. near civic 292 #DigbyCounty in response to distressed man who is armed. Area secured. Officers communicating with man. No immediate threat to public. Near neighbours being advised to shelter in place. Pls avoid area.