N.S. RCMP restrain Halifax home it says was purchased through 'proceeds of crime'

The Nova Scotia RCMP has restrained the home of a 46-year-old Halifax man who was charged with drug trafficking and firearms offences in 2020 and 2021.

The RCMP executed more than a dozen search warrants in and around the Halifax Regional Municipality on Dec. 9, 2020.

As a result of an 11-month investigation, police say 14 people were charged with approximately 100 offences related to illicit drugs and firearms.

Following further investigation, RCMP officers, along with Halifax Regional Police, the Canada Revenue Agency, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada and the Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) Forensic Accounting Management Group, identified a property and watercraft they say was acquired through proceeds of crime.

The RCMP, assisted by PSPC, restrained a lakefront home on Saskatoon Drive in Halifax and seized a pontoon boat on Aug. 16.

"The restraint order signifies that the owner is prohibited from disposing of the house until a court hearing is held in regard to its forfeiture, but may occupy the home and must care for the property," said Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall in a news release Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.