N.S. RCMP say man wanted on provincewide warrant is dead


A Halifax man wanted on a provincewide warrant has been found dead.

According to a Monday news release from the Nova Scotia RCMP, the 33-year-old unnamed man had been wanted since Dec. 1, 2023.

Police do not believe the death is suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.

