N.S. RCMP search for man, woman following break-in at Sheet Harbour gas station

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a break-in at a business in Sheet Harbour.

Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to a complaint of a break-in at a gas station on Highway 7.

RCMP says police learned that a black SUV had arrived at the gas station shortly before 2:30 a.m. and a man exited the SUV. According to police, the man damaged the front door of the gas station to get inside and stole cigarettes, lighters and lottery tickets.

Police say the man returned to the vehicle and fled the area heading west. Police also learned that a woman had been accompanying the man in the black SUV.

The theft and damage to the door is valued at over $5,000.

RCMP believe the SUV is the same Buick Enclave that was stolen from a business in Antigonish, N.S. on Aug. 9.

Police describe the man as tall and thin, wearing a jean jacket, over a grey shirt with a hood, dark pants, a dark mask and black gloves.

Police describe the woman as small, wearing a mask, gloves and camouflage sweater.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.