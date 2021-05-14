N.S. RCMP search for person of interest after break-in, theft at Port Hastings gas station

The Port Hawkesbury RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in relation to a break-in and theft investigation at a gas station in Port Hastings, N.S.

Around 5:30 a.m. on May 4, police say a man broke into a Canadian Tire Gas Bar by gaining access through the main door.

Police say the man proceeded to the cash register area and stole a large quantity of cigarette packages.

Police describe the man as white with brown hair, wearing a camo ball hat, a grey t-shirt, blue pants and sneakers.

Anyone who has information about the incident, or the person of interest, is asked to call the Port Hawkesbury RCMP or Crime Stoppers.