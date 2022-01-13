N.S. RCMP search for suspect following robbery at Fall River gas station
RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a robbery in Fall River on Wednesday.
Around 5 p.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station/convenience store on Highway 2.
Upon arrival, police learned that a man had entered the store, went behind the counter and demanded cash.
Police say the man grabbed cash from the till, before leaving the store.
“Video surveillance shows the man getting into the passenger side of a car, which fled towards Fall River on Hwy. 2,” wrote RCMP in a release.
Police say nobody was injured.
The man is described as white, with brown hair. He was wearing grey sweatpants, a red Puma hoodie, beige work boots and a surgical mask worn inside-out.
Police describe the car as a black Nissan Sentra with chrome handles and wheels with hubcaps. RCMP say the front driver’s side hubcap was missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
