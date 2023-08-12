N.S. RCMP search for three suspects in home invasion

Halifax district RCMP are asking for the publics help in identifying three men after a home invasion in Gaetz Brook, N.S.

Police say shortly after midnight on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a home invasion on Haven Lane in Gaetz Brook.

According to a news release Saturday, police say three men burst into a residence while three women and two men were home.

Police allege one of intruders brandished a handgun while announcing it was a robbery.

Police say the men restrained the five residents, and assaulted a 47-year-old man, who was taken by ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP say the suspects stole beer, and a small amount of cannabis, before fleeing the scene in a stolen Kia Rondo. Police later recovered the vehicle in North Preston.

The suspects are described by police as Black males wearing masks and black hoodies at the time.

Police do not believe it was a random act, and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 902-490-5020, or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

