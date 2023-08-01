N.S. RCMP searching for man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant

The Nova Scotia RCMP has obtained a provincewide arrest warrant for a man following an incident in Pictou County earlier this year.

Police say the incident took place in April and involved criminal harassment and trespassing in East River St. Marys.

Police say they are asking for help from the public after they made several unsuccessful attempts to find 47-year-old Burt “Dangulo” Thompson of North Preston.

Thompson has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

Police say Thompson should not be approached, and anyone who sees him, or knows of his whereabouts, should call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)