N.S. RCMP seek ATV driver who was ‘playing chicken’ on highways in Elmsdale area

Nova Scotia RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying an ATV driver who was driving dangerously on highways in the Enfield, Elmsdale and Lantz areas on Wednesday.

Around 4:40 p.m., police say they received a complaint that several ATVs were travelling on Highway 102 in Enfield and that one driver was “playing chicken” with the traffic.

Soon after, police say an officer was travelling on Highway 214 in Elmsdale when the same ATV passed the police car, and several other vehicles, at a high rate of speed and “in a dangerous manner.”

There was no licence plate on the ATV, according to the RCMP.

Later that evening, police say RCMP officers were speaking with other ATV drivers in Elmsdale when they spotted the same driver revving his ATV, driving up and down Highway 102, and “doing catwalks at high speeds.”

Police say he fled the area, but was seen again around the Lantz Sportsplex and Exit 8A on Highway 102.

Police say the ATV driver has also been seen on roads around Nine Mile River and Belnan.

The RCMP is looking to arrest the driver for dangerous operation of a conveyance.

"It is an offence to operate an ATV on any highway and driving recklessly or endangering the lives of others is a criminal offence that will not be tolerated," said RCMP in a news release.

Police say the man was wearing a red plaid shirt and a brown or orange helmet with no visor. He has a thin build and is about six feet tall.

Anyone with photos or videos of the incidents, or anyone who can identify the driver, is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.