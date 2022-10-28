N.S. RCMP seek bikers who drove dangerously, crashed near ambulance in Lower Sackville

Police in the Halifax area say they are searching for a group of motorcycle drivers who drove dangerously and crashed Thursday night.

Halifax District RCMP received a report of a motorcycle crash on Glendale Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S., around 7:30 p.m.

Police learned that three dirt bikes and two sport motorcycles approached an Emergency Health Services (EHS) vehicle at “a high rate of speed.”

Police say the EHS vehicle was responding to a separate incident and had its lights and sirens activated.

According to an RCMP news release, one of the dirt bike drivers was zigzagging near the ambulance before they tried to drive up onto the sidewalk, lost control and crashed.

Police say all five drivers then fled the scene.

The RCMP has released a photo of two motorcycles and two drivers involved in the incident.

Anyone who can identify the motorcyclists is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.