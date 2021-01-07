The Nova Scotia RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who were allegedly videotaped using stolen bank cards at several businesses.

On Sept. 15, 2020, the East Hants District RCMP received a report that a wallet had been stolen after it was left in a grocery cart at a store in Elmsdale, N.S.

Police say the bank cards in the wallet were then used at multiple businesses in Elmsdale, Enfield, and Dartmouth.

Police were able to follow up on multiple leads and obtained security footage showing two men using the stolen cards at various businesses, as well as driving a black Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information about the incident, including the identities of the suspects, is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.