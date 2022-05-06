N.S. RCMP seek suspect after armed robbery at Berwick bank
Kings District RCMP is looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a bank in Berwick, N.S., on Thursday.
A number of RCMP officers and a K9 unit responded to the bank on Commercial Street around 1:10 p.m.
Investigators say a man had entered the bank, waved a weapon, and demanded cash from an employee.
According to police, the suspect fled the scene on foot with a sum of cash. No one was injured.
"RCMP officers conducted numerous patrols throughout Berwick, with assistance from RCMP Police Dog Services, however the man was not located," said RCMP in a news release.
Police say the suspect is described as a white man with dark, buzz-cut-style hair and a receding hairline. He is five-foot-eight inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kings District RCMP at 902-765-3317 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
