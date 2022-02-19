N.S. RCMP speak out on media inquiries days before Mass Casualty Commission hearings

Days before the first public hearings at the inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting, there is now some idea on how the RCMP plans to respond.

Nova Scotia RCMP is anticipating receiving requests from media once documents and testimony become public – including information on what happened during the events of April 18 and 19, 2020.

In a news release Friday, the force says it has been cooperating with the Mass Casualty Commission and looks forward to receiving any recommendations.

"We fully support the MCC's mandate and it must be given the space and time to fulfill the mandate fairly and impartially, with this, it would be inappropriate for the RCMP to comment on specific documents or testimony while the proceedings are ongoing," said Nova Scotia RCMP.

Police said media inquiries will be reviewed and responded to when possible.

Over the last week, the Commission has been under harsh criticism from some of the families impacted by the tragedy. Those families, and their legal team, say they feel left out of the process when it comes to the work the inquiry has done behind the scenes.

Several family members told CTV News they feel 'key witnesses' are not being interviewed by the commission, and they are concerned not enough independent investigation is being done.

Robert Pineo, their lawyer, has also voiced concerns about whether he will be able to directly question those giving testimony, and whether his clients will have an opportunity to give evidence themselves.

On Friday, Pineo told CTV News he remains hopeful the RCMP will follow through with what it has said when it comes to accepting recommendations and determining what happened.

The first day of public proceedings for the Mass Causality Commission is Tuesday in Halifax.