N.S. RCMP still trying to identify vehicle in fire investigation on Bear River First Nation

Digby RCMP has released a second video of a vehicle they're trying to identify as they investigate a fire that destroyed the band hall in Bear River First Nation, N.S., last month.

The RCMP and firefighters responded to the structure fire on Reservation Road around 1:15 a.m. on May 13.

Police say the building was fully engulfed when officers arrived. By the time crews extinguished the fire, the building was a total loss.

The cause is under investigation, but police say it’s possible the fire is suspicious, based on evidence collected at the scene.

Digby RCMP is currently working with the Nova Scotia Fire Marshall’s office to determine how it started.

RCMP investigators are now trying to identify a vehicle that was in the area at the time. They say the people inside could be witnesses.

In an attempt to identify them, the RCMP released a short video on May 19 showing the vehicle. Police released a second video Wednesday showing the same vehicle in hopes it will help with their investigation.

Digby RCMP continues to seek to identify a vehicle as part of an investigation into a structure fire on Reservation Rd. on the #BearRiverFirstNation. Investigators are now releasing a second video of the vehicle. Pls. call 902-245-2579 or CrimeStoppers https://t.co/s2mvwP0THM pic.twitter.com/GZllQasI9U

Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or the fire to call Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.