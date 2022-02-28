N.S. RCMP suspend search, seek tips in case of man missing for two weeks
The search for a missing Nova Scotia man has been suspended, but police are still looking for information about his disappearance.
Jessie Morrissey was last seen on Feb. 13 in Leamington, N.S., near Springhill. The 26-year-old man was reported missing two weeks ago, on Feb. 14.
The RCMP says several searches involving police, Ground Search and Rescue teams, RCMP police dog services and air services, have been conducted in the area Morrissey was last seen, but have provided no answers.
The search for Morrissey has been temporarily suspended, as police say all resources have been "exhausted" at this time.
Police don’t suspect foul play, but say the investigation into Morrissey’s disappearance is still ongoing. They are asking anyone in the Springhill area who has video surveillance on their property to contact them.
Morrissey is described as six feet tall and 200 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, baseball cap, blue jeans and black boots.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact RCMP at 902-667-3859 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
