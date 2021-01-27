Yarmouth RCMP is hoping to speak with anyone who was driving or walking on the main road (Highway 334) between Arcadia and Wedgeport, N.S. between 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 21-year-old Zachery Lefave of Hebron, N.S., who was last seen walking on Hwy. 334 in Plymouth, N.S., on Jan. 1 at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Lefave is described as white, 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, with brown facial hair, brown hair and blue eyes. Lefave was last seen wearing a hat, plaid shirt and shorts.

"The RCMP has followed up on information received on January 25 and 26 in regards to the areas of Clyde River and Plymouth," wrote the N.S. RCMP in a news release on Wednesday. "There is nothing to substantiate this information and the people involved are cooperating with police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yarmouth Rural RCMP at (902) 742-9106. If you want to remain anonymous, please contact CrimeStoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.