N.S. RCMP warns motorists of loose cattle on Highway 101

The Nova Scotia RCMP is warning motorists to be on the lookout for cattle on Highway 101 after a crash early Monday morning.

In an email to CTV News, Corporal Guillaume Tremblay said Kings District RCMP responded to the crash near North Berwick around 2:30 a.m.

He says officers learned a transport truck was travelling on the highway when it struck cattle that were loose on the road.

Police say the driver was not injured during the crash.

“The highway was closed for several hours in an attempt to gather the cattle, but has since reopened,” said Tremblay in the email. “We’re asking motorists to remain vigilant for additional cattle hazard in the area.”

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated home page.