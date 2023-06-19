N.S. RCMP warns motorists of loose cattle on Highway 101
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Jesse Huot
The Nova Scotia RCMP is warning motorists to be on the lookout for cattle on Highway 101 after a crash early Monday morning.
In an email to CTV News, Corporal Guillaume Tremblay said Kings District RCMP responded to the crash near North Berwick around 2:30 a.m.
He says officers learned a transport truck was travelling on the highway when it struck cattle that were loose on the road.
Police say the driver was not injured during the crash.
“The highway was closed for several hours in an attempt to gather the cattle, but has since reopened,” said Tremblay in the email. “We’re asking motorists to remain vigilant for additional cattle hazard in the area.”
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated home page.
-
OC Transpo to begin credit card fare payment testing across systemOC Transpo says it is ready to start testing on a system to allow transit users to tap a credit card or mobile wallet to pay for a fare across the entire system.
-
West Nile Virus prevention program starts across BarrieThe City of Barrie's larviciding program to help control larval mosquitoes starts Monday.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint JohnPolice say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.
-
Entire Niagara Catholic school board in hold and secure due to threatAll schools within the Niagara Catholic District School Board are under a hold and secure order due to an 'unverified threat.'
-
WRPS investigate theft report in CambridgeWaterloo regional police released a photo of a person they believe may be connected to reports of a theft in Cambridge.
-
Officers step in to save turtle at busy Bradford intersectionOfficers in South Simcoe were called to an unusual rescue Monday morning following a call from a concerned motorist.
-
Lockdown lifted on Manitoulin Island following reports of a shootingA community lockdown was lifted in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island on Monday morning.
-
OC Transpo expects to know in September when Line 2 LRT might launchAt Monday's light-rail subcommittee meeting, Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said she would not commit to a firm opening date at this time, but suggested more might be known in the fall.
-
Judge orders publication ban of evidence in Windsor murderThe judge has ordered a publication ban of evidence in a Windsor murder trial.