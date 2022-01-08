N.S. reports 1,145 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Nova Scotia reported 1,145 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The number of active cases and the current number of hospitalizations were not updated Saturday.

Of the new cases; 598 are in the Central Zone, 240 are in the Eastern Zone, 180 are in the Western Zone and 127 are in the Northern Zone.

On January 7, NSHA's labs completed 7,437 tests.

Because of a spike in testing and positive cases, public health is experiencing delays in follow-up. All people who test positive should contact their close contacts.

Public health is prioritizing contact tracing in long-term care, healthcare facilities, correctional facilities, shelters and other group settings.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a new or worsening cough, or who has two or more of the following symptoms, needs to self-isolate and take an online COVID-19 self-assessment test, or call 811, to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: