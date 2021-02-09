Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The new case involves an individual in the Central zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Nova Scotia currently has nine active cases of COVID-19.

"We've had a good run in the last number of weeks reporting single digits to zero cases of COVID. Other provinces have not been so fortunate including our neighbours across the Atlantic, Newfoundland and Labrador," said Premier Stephen McNeil.

With an outbreak reported this week in Newfoundland and Labrador, health officials in Nova Scotia say effective Feb. 10, people entering Nova Scotia from N.L. need to complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-In form before arriving and immediately quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Nova Scotians returning from N.L. must also self-isolate for 14 days, unless they are exempt from the order.

"We are imposing now, anybody coming from Newfoundland and Labrador will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

"Again, this is a reminder of how quickly things can change."

Public health says some people are exempt from the self-isolation order if they do not have symptoms. Those people include:

certain workers who must travel for their jobs

people who are dropping off or picking up a child within about 24 hours as part of a legal custody agreement

people traveling to and from essential health services, with accompanying support people

people can participate in a legal proceeding but must otherwise self-isolate

"Specialized workers doing critical urgent work that cannot be done by anyone in Nova Scotia or Prince Edward Island can enter Nova Scotia to do their work but must otherwise self-isolate," wrote Nova Scotia Public Health, in a news release on Tuesday.

Public health is also advising anyone who visited Newfoundland and Labrador in the last two weeks to get tested immediately and consider a second test five or seven days later. These people should self-isolate while waiting for test results.

“Travel has been the main source of cases in Nova Scotia and we continue to ask people not to travel unless it’s absolutely necessary,” said Dr. Strang. “This is a time to explore our own province and support local business rather than traveling outside Nova Scotia.”

Strang says Nova Scotians planning to travel to Newfoundland and Labrador should only do so for essential purposes.

"Rotational workers who work outside Nova Scotia or Prince Edward Island have a modified form of self-isolation when they return home. They must get tested on day one or two of their isolation and again on day six, seven or eight," wrote the province in a Tuesday news release.

N.S. CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,741 tests on Monday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 172,678 tests. There have been 498 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Cases have ranged in age from under 10 to over 70. Four-hundred-and-eighty-nine cases are now resolved.

There is currently one person in hospital due to COVID-19 who is in the intensive care unit.

Since the pandemic began, Nova Scotia has completed 295,856 tests. Cumulatively, there have been 1,587 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,513 cases considered recovered.

The province has reported 65 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began, with an average age of 80.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province’s confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-five per cent of cases are female, and 45 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 94 cases (1 active case)

Central Zone: 1,287 cases (7 active cases)

Northern Zone: 127 cases (no active cases)

Eastern Zone: 79 cases (1 active case)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Feb. 21, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 18,826 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far, with 5,642 Nova Scotians having received a second dose.

Of the vaccines administered, 10,541 were health care workers, and 1,862 were long-term care residents.

"Since December 15, 2020, we've received almost 34,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and this includes the 5,950 doses received to the end of last week," said Strang.

"This week we are expecting to receive 1,950 more doses of Pfizer vaccine and again, half of that will be reserved for second doses. The good news is, next week we will get the single-biggest shipment of vaccine to date; 18,775 doses of Pfizer vaccine."

Strang says the province plans to ramp up their vaccine program to administer the vaccines as quickly as possible.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have attended several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: