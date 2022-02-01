N.S. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 13 new hospital admissions

Nova Scotia reported another death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a man in his 80s.

Public health says the man lived in the province's Central Zone.

"My thoughts and prayers are with those who are grieving," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, in a news release. "We have been at this for a long time now, and I know people are getting tired, but we cannot become complacent. Please get vaccinated, slow down your activities and follow the public health measures in place."

"It is difficult to hear that another Nova Scotian has died from COVID-19. I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends who are grieving," said Premier Tim Houston.

According to the province's COVID-19 online dashboard, there have been 147 deaths related to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Public health says 13 more people have been admitted to hospital since Monday and four people have been discharged.

As of Tuesday, there are 95 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.

Of the 95 in hospital:

13 are in intensive care

The age range is from one to 97

The average age is 68

The average length of stay in hospital is 7.7 days

90 were admitted during the Omicron wave

The vaccination status of the 95 people in hospital is as follows:

23 (24.2 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

50 (52.6 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

zero (0 per cent) are partially vaccinated

22 (23.2 per cent) are unvaccinated

""While our case numbers are declining, we cannot forget there are 95 Nova Scotians in hospital battling this virus. They are in my thoughts," said Houston. "Please get vaccinated as soon as you can whether it's your first, second, or booster dose, and follow the public health measures in place to protect yourself, the health-care system, and your communities."

Health officials say there are also two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19, which includes:

115 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

135 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

NEW CASES AND TESTING

On Monday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 2,621 tests and identified 274 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of Tuesday's cases:

103 cases are in the Central Zone

76 cases are in the Eastern Zone

50 cases are in the Northern Zone

45 cases are in the Western Zone

As of Tuesday, there are an estimated 3,630 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Monday, 2,115,274 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 91.2 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 83.8 per cent have received their second dose.

Public health says 54.2 per cent of Nova Scotians aged 18 and older have received a booster dose and 5.3 per cent have a booster dose appointment booked.

"It is important to note that less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated," reads a release from public health.

HOSPITAL OUTBREAKS

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville. The health authority says fewer than five patients have tested positive at the hospital.

The health authority is also reporting additional cases related to outbreaks in two hospitals, which includes: