N.S. reports 10 COVID-19 deaths from previous reporting periods, rise in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting 10 COVID-19 deaths in its weekly update, all of which are from previous reporting periods.
Since the start of the pandemic, in March 2020, 788 people have died of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.
The data released in Thursday's report covers between Feb. 14 and Feb. 20.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
Nova Scotia Health (NSH) says COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 31 from 24 in the last reporting period.
As of Thursday, five patients were receiving treatment in intensive care units.
NSH says 92 people are in hospital for something else and also have COVID-19.
Sixty-four people caught the virus after admission to the hospital.
NSH says its numbers do not include data from the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.
As of Tuesday, the province says the median age of a person hospitalized for COVID-19 was 75.
NEW CASES
The province says there were 391 new PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases – an average of nearly 56 per day. That’s up from the 357 PCR-confirmed cases in the previous reporting period.
VACCINATION
As of Monday, 53.7 per cent of Nova Scotians had three or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 27.9 per cent had two doses and 18 per cent had one or no doses.
-
Timmins council begins budget talksTimmins council has taken its first look at the proposed 2023 municipal budget. The city's treasurer and chief administrative officer presented the extensive budget package for discussion on Tuesday.
-
Influenza in Alberta: death toll highest in 8 seasons, cases remain lowThree more Albertans died from influenza in one week, according to health officials' latest data, while newly reported cases remained low, with fewer than 50.
-
Algoma University sees steady rise in enrolmentAlgoma University is continuing to see rising enrollment numbers as the institution prepares for expansion.
-
Dog kills dog in incident at Calgary homeA dog killed another dog Tuesday afternoon in Calgary. Bylaw confirms they investigated the case.
-
Sudbury wants feedback on how to handle sidewalk maintenance in winterThe City of Greater Sudbury is asking for feedback regarding sidewalk maintenance during the winter.
-
2022 saw a 12 per cent increase in violent crime in Vancouver compared to pre-pandemic levels: reportThe Vancouver police board received a report on Thursday detailing the department’s public safety indicators for 2022 in a year-end summary, with striking increases compared to pre-pandemic figures.
-
Oilers blast reeling Crosby, Pens 7-2 as McDavid scores twiceConnor McDavid scored twice to push his total to a career-best 46 goals, and the Edmonton Oilers embarrassed Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2 on Thursday night.
-
More than 400 pool players are competing in North Bay40 high quality pool tables have been imported from Colorado for the annual Eastern Ontario Valley National 8-Ball Association provincial tournament.
-
Tenants at Windsor Hotel given until end of month to leave, property up for saleMain Street Project says tenants at the Windsor Hotel have been given notice they must leave by the end of the month. It says this is happening because the property is involved in a sale.