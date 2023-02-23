N.S. reports 10 COVID-19 deaths from previous reporting periods, rise in hospitalizations

Nova Scotia is reporting 10 COVID-19 deaths in its weekly update, all of which are from previous reporting periods.

Since the start of the pandemic, in March 2020, 788 people have died of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

The data released in Thursday's report covers between Feb. 14 and Feb. 20.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) says COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 31 from 24 in the last reporting period.

As of Thursday, five patients were receiving treatment in intensive care units.

NSH says 92 people are in hospital for something else and also have COVID-19.

Sixty-four people caught the virus after admission to the hospital.

NSH says its numbers do not include data from the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

As of Tuesday, the province says the median age of a person hospitalized for COVID-19 was 75.

NEW CASES

The province says there were 391 new PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases – an average of nearly 56 per day. That’s up from the 357 PCR-confirmed cases in the previous reporting period.

VACCINATION

As of Monday, 53.7 per cent of Nova Scotians had three or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 27.9 per cent had two doses and 18 per cent had one or no doses.