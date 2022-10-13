N.S. reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, increase in hospitalizations, decrease in cases
COVID-19 claimed 11 lives in Nova Scotia last week, according to data released by the province Thursday.
To date, 555 people in the province have died of the disease.
The report also shows an increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and a decrease in new cases of the virus.
Since December 2021, the average age of a person who has died from the virus in Nova Scotia is 83.
The data in Thursday’s report covers Oct. 4 to Oct. 10.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
As of Tuesday, 49 people were in Nova Scotia hospitals with COVID-19, compared to 46 the week before. Six of them are receiving treatment in intensive care units.
The number of new hospital admissions rose slightly from 51 to 55 this week.
The median age of a person in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 80.
NEW CASES
Nova Scotia is reporting 942 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 1,178 last week.
VACCINATION
To date, 14.7 per cent of people in New Brunswick have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, 3.4 per cent have one dose, and 81.9 per cent have two doses.
The full COVID-19 data report for this week is available online.
-
LOTTO MAX prizing soars to second highest in history, OLG saysThe prize for Friday’s LOTTO MAX draw is the second-highest amount in the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation's history, the organization confirms.
-
Condolence books for South Simcoe Police officers placed at Innisfil Town HallCondolence books have been placed at Innisfil Town Hall for the public to share their sorrow at the loss of two police officers who were killed in the line of duty Tues. Oct. 11, 2022.
-
Bodies of officers killed in Innisfil shooting to return to Barrie Friday in processionThe bodies of the two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil residence will be brought back to Barrie in a procession Friday morning.
-
Winnipeg crews on scene of Friday morning fire in city's West EndCrews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service are on scene of a fire in the city’s West End on Friday morning.
-
New surgical clinic could double number of eye surgeries done in WindsorA new state-of-the-art surgical facility has opened on Windsor’s east side and is expected to double the number of eye surgeries being done annually in the city. The Windsor Surgical Centre’s new home on Tecumseh Road East near Clover Avenue is the latest fruit borne from a partnership with the Windsor Regional Hospital.
-
Procession for fallen officers at 9 a.m.Police cruisers from South Simcoe Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police and York Regional Police will form the procession escort bringing the two fallen officers home at 9 a.m. this morning.
-
Ontario weighs declaring monkeypox outbreak over, Moore saysOntario's chief medical officer of health says he is “actively looking” at whether the province can declare the monkeypox outbreak officially over.
-
Autopsy set to take place for man killed in shooting that left two officers deadOntario's police watchdog says an autopsy for the 22-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that also left two police officers dead is set to take place today.
-
Sentencing hearing resumes today for Hedley frontman Jacob HoggardA sentencing hearing resumes today for Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who was found guilty earlier this year of sexual assault on an Ottawa woman.