N.S. reports 11 new cases of COVID-19; 92 per cent of new cases since March are people who are unvaccinated

Nova Scotia is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 and six recoveries on Friday.

Ten of the new cases are in central zone, which includes the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Of the 10 new cases in central zone, two are close contacts of previously reported cases, three are related to travel, and five are under investigation, public health said in a news release.

The other new case is in eastern zone and is related to travel.

VACCINATION STATUS OF NEW CASES

Nova Scotia Public Health provides data on the vaccination status of new cases. In a news release, it said that there were 4,422 cases from March 15 to Sept. 9, 2021.

Of those 4,422 cases:

82 (1.9 per cent) were fully vaccinated

265 (6.0 per cent) were partially vaccinated

4,075 (92.1 per cent) were unvaccinated

There were 257 people hospitalized. Of those:

2 (0.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated

28 (10.9 per cent) were partially vaccinated

227 (88.3 per cent) were unvaccinated

Twenty-eight people died. Of those:

1 (3.6 per cent) was fully vaccinated

3 (10.7 per cent) were partially vaccinated

24 (85.7 per cent) were unvaccinated

As of Friday, Nova Scotia has 78 active cases of COVID-19. Of those 78 people, one is hospitalized in a COVID-19 unit.

TESTING AND VACCINATION UPDATE

Public health said the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,364 tests on Thursday.

Also as of Thursday, Nova Scotia Public Health said that 1,464,075 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 701,708 Nova Scotians who have received their second dose.

"Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for primary assessment centres across the province," public health said in a news release. "Those with no symptoms are encouraged to use one of the primary assessment centres with drop-in testing, pop-up sites or public health mobile units if they want to be tested."

More information on testing can be found on this page of the Nova Scotia Health website.