N.S. reports 111 new cases over the weekend, outbreak confirmed at long-term care home

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 111 new COVID-19 cases and 76 recoveries since Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 255.

Fifty-two new cases were identified in the province's Western zone.

Thirty-one new cases were identified in the province's Central zone.

Nineteen new cases were identified in the province's Northern zone.

Nine new cases were identified in the province's Eastern zone.

The province says a news update will be held Monday at 3:30 p.m. Atlantic, with Barbara Adams, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care, and Dr. Shelley Deeks, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health addressing the latest COVID-19 case numbers.

"The increase in case numbers is related to ongoing community spread in Amherst and Cumberland County, as well as ongoing transmission from a faith-based gathering," says the province in a release. "This includes secondary transmission to other faith-based gatherings, workplaces and to East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash."

Nova Scotia Health is confirming an outbreak at the East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash, after four residents and one staff member tested positive. One resident has been taken to hospital.

Public Health says they are working with the facility to prevent further spread, and have implemented increased public health measures and restrictions.

EXPOSURE NOTICE FOR FIVE SCHOOLS

Health officials also sent exposure notices for five schools in the province over the weekend.

The latest school exposures are at Cumberland North Academy in Amherst, Bedford South School in Bedford, Boularderie Elementary School in Cape Breton, and Burton Ettinger Elementary and Halifax West High School in Halifax.

“It is important to note that an exposure associated with a school does not mean there is spread within the school or that the initial case was first exposed to the virus in the school. As always, all staff, parents and guardians are notified of exposures if a positive case (student, teacher or staff) was at the school while infectious,” said N.S. Health in a release.

A list of schools with exposures is available online.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,379 tests on Nov. 5; 3,302 tests on Nov. 6; and 2,068 tests on Nov. 7.

A total of 1,328,408 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 7,661 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 7,305 people have recovered and 101 have died due to COVID-19.

There are currently nine people in hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19, with one in an intensive care unit.

Since Aug. 1, there have been 1,765 positive COVID-19 cases and seven deaths. Of the new cases since Aug. 1, 1,503 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 479 cases (53 active cases)

Central zone: 5,766 cases (80 active cases)

Northern zone: 647 cases (58 active cases)

Eastern zone: 713 cases (20 active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 1,586,285 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 768,658 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 5,182 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

In total, 83.4 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.9 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,661,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15, 2020.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: