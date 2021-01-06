Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the total number of active cases in the province to 29.

According to the province’s website, two previously-reported cases are now considered resolved.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,578 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.

Nine of the new cases are in the Central Zone, seven of which are close contacts to previously-reported cases. One case in this zone is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, while the ninth case is still under investigation.

Two of the cases are in the province’s Western Zone. One case is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, while the other case is a close contact of a previously-reported case.

The 12th case is in the Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. This case involves a student at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S. The student lives on campus and has been self-isolating, as required.

In a news release on Wednesday, the province also said one of the cases reported on Monday has been identified as a student at Dalhousie University in Halifax. The student lives on campus and the case remains under investigation.

POST-SECONDARY STUDENTS URGED TO BOOK COVID-19 TESTS

Nova Scotia health officials are strongly encouraging all post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic Canada to book a COVID-19 test for Day 6, 7 or 8 of their 14-day self-isolation period.

Their COVID-19 tests can be pre-booked online three days in advance.

“I want to welcome returning students and thank them for following public health protocols. I also remind asymptomatic students to get a COVID-19 test during their self-isolation,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

“Staying vigilant and following all the protective measures will help keep our case numbers low as our vaccine program is rolled out across the province.”

CASE BREAKDOWN

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 121,171 COVID-19 tests and confirmed 431 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, 402 cases are now considered resolved, leaving 29 active cases.

No one has died during the second wave.

There is no longer anyone in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

“It is crucial that we all do our part to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang. “Together we have the ability to stop the virus from spreading exponentially by limiting social contacts, practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, washing our hands and self-isolating when required.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Nova Scotia has completed 244,349 tests, and reported a total of 1,520 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,426 cases are now considered resolved and 65 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-five per cent of cases are female and 45 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 87 cases

Central Zone: 1,253 cases

Northern Zone: 111 cases

Eastern Zone: 69 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Jan. 10.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

SELF-ISOLATION AND MANDATORY MASKS

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region for non-essential reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province. Travellers must self-isolate alone, away from others. If they cannot self-isolate alone, their entire household must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

It is mandatory to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces in Nova Scotia.