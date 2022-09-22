N.S. reports 12 new deaths related to COVID-19, active hospitalizations stabilize
Nova Scotia is reporting 12 new COVID-19 deaths, according to numbers released by the province Thursday.
The data also shows there was an increase in new hospital admissions and a decrease in new cases during the seven-day period.
The data in Thursday’s report covers Sept. 13 to Sept. 19.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 534 people in Nova Scotia have died from the virus.
The average age of people who have died from COVID-19 in the province is 83.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The number of active hospitalizations stabilized in Nova Scotia.
As of Monday, there were 48 people in hospitals with COVID-19 across Nova Scotia. Four people were being treated in intensive care.
The number of new hospitalizations due to the virus increased this week, from 39 to 42.
The median age of a person in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 78.
NEW CASES
The province is reporting 893 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 1,133 last week.
VACCINATION
As of Monday, 14.7 per cent of people in Nova Scotia were not vaccinated against COVID-19, 3.5 per cent had one dose of vaccine and 81.8 per cent had two or more doses.
