N.S. reports 129 new COVID-19 cases Saturday; recommending regular rapid COVID-19 testing for all Nova Scotians

Nova Scotia is reporting 129 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Public health says 64 of Saturday's cases are in the province's Central zone, 52 are in the Eastern zone, 10 cases are in the Northern zone, and three are in the Western zone.

In a news release from the province on Saturday, it says due to the outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., the number of positive cases released on Saturday are lab results, not Panorama results. Public health says this better reflects the situation currently on the ground.

"Public health notes that some cases associated with this outbreak are being counted in Central zone because of the address on the student's health card," wrote public health in a news release Saturday. "That is why not all of these cases are reflected in the Eastern zone numbers."

Individuals infected in the outbreak are experiencing mild symptoms and the cases are mostly in young people who are fully vaccinated, according to health officials.

Public health says due to the spike in individuals getting tested for COVID-19, the department is experiencing delays in follow up.

"People whose lab test is positive will continue to have receive an initial contact from public health within 24 hours and they will be provided information on required isolation and testing plus asked to contact their close contacts," wrote public health. "Detailed follow-ups are being prioritized and may be delayed. Public health will continue to support contact tracing in schools, long-term care, correctional facilities, shelters and other settings."

All close contacts of individuals involved in the St. FX outbreak are required to self-isolate until they receive a negative result from a lab-based PCR test.

The lab test should be performed at least 72 hours after the exposure.

The outbreak at St. FX was announced by public health on Dec. 8.

As of Friday, Dec. 10, the total number of positive cases connected to the university's outbreak was 114.

Nova Scotia did not provide an update on recoveries or the total number of active infections on Saturday.

In a release from the province, it says "Nova Scotia is issuing an abbreviated COVID-19 news release today and tomorrow. The online dashboard will not be updated."

ST. FX CANCELS, POSTPONES IN-PERSON EXAMS

St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., is shifting all upcoming exams to online formats or postponing them into 2022 after an outbreak was declared at the school earlier this week.

In a news release from the university on Friday, it says the school has decided to discontinue in-person exams during the December exam period, beginning Saturday, Dec. 11.

In the release, it asks faculty members to change to an alternate delivery format, including online or take-home, when possible.

University officials added that for those courses where such a change "is impractical," faculty members must defer the in-person exam until January.

In a release on Saturday, the president and vice-chancellor of the university offered his apologies to everyone affected within the community.

"I have heard from our students, faculty and staff, their families, business owners and residents of the town and county of Antigonish. I hear the worry in your voices, the concern and anxiety in your notes and I understand the anger that is being felt after working together for so long to get it right," read a release from Andy Hakin, president and vice-chancellor at St. FX, on Saturday. "We are so sorry. I am so sorry. None of this was intended."

RAPID TESTING FOR ALL NOVA SCOTIANS RECOMMENDED

Regular rapid testing is being strongly recommended for all Nova Scotians.

"It is important that people who test positive with a rapid test self-isolate and get a lab test regardless of vaccination status. If that confirmatory test is negative, they may stop isolating if they have no symptoms," read a release from the province on Saturday. "If they have symptoms and the PCR test is negative, they should repeat the test. Testing has been increased in the Antigonish area, including extended hours at the testing centre and mobile units have been deployed."

Testing locations in Antigonish this weekend can be found online.

On Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,865 tests.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: