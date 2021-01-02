Nova Scotia has announced 13 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The cases being reported are from Friday to Saturday. Meanwhile, the total number of active cases in the province has risen to 27.

On Friday, 11 cases were reported and include the following:

Ten cases in the Central Zone

One cases in the Northern Zone

In the Central Zone, eight are close contacts of previously reported cases and two are linked to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

In the Northern Zone, the case is linked to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

On Saturday, two cases were reported an include the following:

One case in the Central Zone

One case in the Northern Zone

In the Central Zone, the case is linked to travel outside of Atlantic Canada

In the Northern Zone, the case is under investigation

"This is another reminder of how COVID-19 leaps at any chance to spread," said Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil. "We are wrapping our arms around this school community and providing the testing and support necessary. As we start this new year, let's remember to be vigilant about following public health protocols, and don't forget the importance of being kind."

"The first few days of 2021 show that we can't let our guard down when it comes to COVID-19," said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health. "Follow the public health measures diligently, monitor your health closely and stay home if you feel ill, follow the gathering limit and get a test at a pop-up site or at a public assessment centre."

FIVE SCHOOL RELATED CASES

Five of the cases reported on Jan. 1 are at Churchill Academy, a private school in Dartmouth. There were two other recent cases at the school, for a total of seven. Public health has been in contact with the school community and is arranging testing for all staff and students. The last day of school was Dec. 18 and classes are scheduled to resume Jan. 11.

RESTAURANTS TO REOPEN MONDAY

Restaurants and licensed establishments in areas of Halifax Regional Municipality and Hants County can reopen for dine-in service starting Monday. They must follow the province wide restrictions, including ending service by 10 p.m. and closing by 11 p.m. They can continue takeout and delivery service with no restrictions. The Halifax casino and VLTs remain closed.

CASE BREAKDOWN

On Saturday, Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 testing numbers weren’t available – they will be updated on Monday. The most recent numbers were released on Thursday which indicated that since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia completed 113,560 COVID-19 tests.

As of Saturday, there have been 410 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths since Oct 1. There is currently one patient in hospital due to COVID-19, with no patients in intensive care. Three hundred and eighty-two cases are now resolved.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,203 tests on Tuesday.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-six per cent of cases are female, and 44 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province's electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 84 cases

Central Zone: 1238 cases

Northern Zone: 110 cases

Eastern Zone: 67 cases

COVID ALERT APP

Canada's COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: