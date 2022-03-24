N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19-related deaths, spike in cases, in weekly update

Nova Scotia's weekly COVID-19 update shows a continued increase in lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

In a news release Thursday, the province says people aged 65 and older, as well as those who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, continue to have the highest rates of severe disease and death from the virus.

"The data in this week's report is not unexpected," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, in a news release Thursday.

"We continue to see the impact of the first and second phases of our reopening reflected in the increase in PCR positive tests. This is always our earliest indicator. We will be closely monitoring the impact on hospitalizations in the weeks ahead."

Nova Scotia is reporting 13 COVID-19-related deaths between March 16 and March 22.

Since the start of the Omicron wave, which began on Dec. 8, 2021, the median age of reported COVID-19 deaths is 79. Of those who died, 24.8 per cent were partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

"My thoughts are with the families of those whose loved ones died of COVID-19," said Strang.

To date, the province has announced 245 deaths related to COVID-19.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Nova Scotia is reporting a small increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Between March 16 and March 22, Nova Scotia saw 36 new hospital admissions due to COVID-19 and 20 discharges.

As of Thursday, there were 42 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 13 of whom were in intensive care.

Last week, the province had reported 38 people in hospital and 12 people in intensive care in its weekly report.

Of those in hospital:

21.4 per cent are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated

the median age is 65

NEW CASES

There were 3,453 new COVID-19 cases identified with PCR tests between March 16 and March 22.

This is an increase of 565 new cases since the province announced 2,888 new PCR-confirmed cases in its weekly report last week.

VACCINES

As of Tuesday, 87.2 per cent of Nova Scotians were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, five per cent were partially vaccinated, and 7.8 per cent were not vaccinated.

In addition, 63.4 per cent of Nova Scotians aged 18 and older had received a booster dose as of Tuesday.

"The pandemic is not over - nor is the need to do our part as individuals to keep ourselves and others safe. We know that the very best line of defense against Omicron and the BA.2 variant is vaccine; and in particular, for adults, a booster dose," said Strang.

"The booster is much more than a bonus - it is incredibly important to maximize our protection against severe illness, which, in turn, helps protect the people around us."

All reported COVID-19 data can be found on the province's COVID-19 online dashboard.