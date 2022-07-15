N.S., reports 15 deaths related to COVID-19 during June, 7,750 new cases

In Nova Scotia's first monthly COVID-19 update, the province is reporting 15 deaths related to the virus during June.

Health officials say, of the 15 deaths, 13 were individuals aged 70 and over, seven had been living in a long-term care facility.

TOTAL CASES

In June, Nova Scotia reported a total of 7,750 positive PCR tests.

The number of cases are down 3,460 compared to May.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Health officials are reporting the province saw 144 hospitalizations in relation to COVID-19 in June.

Additionally, the monthly update shows a drop of 85 in hospitalizations compared May.

For the month of June, the average age in hospital due to COVID was 72.

The province says those aged 70 and over have been hospitalized about 13 times more than those between the ages of 18 to 49.

VACCINATIONS

The province’s monthly update will switch from using Statistics Canada population estimates to the number of residents eligible for MSI to estimate per capita rates and vaccination coverage.

According to data released Thursday, which covered the period of time from July 5-12, 14.8 per cent of people have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, 3.2 per cent have one dose and 82 per cent have two or more doses of vaccine.

On Thursday, the province announced children aged six months to four years old will soon be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine after Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's vaccine for infants and preschoolers.

Appointments for children in that age group will be open for booking in early August, online or by calling 1-833-797-7772.