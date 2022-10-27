N.S. reports 16 COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, decrease in cases
Sixteen more Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19, according to data released by the province in its weekly report Thursday.
To date, 588 people in the province have died of the disease.
The report also shows a decrease in new cases, as well as a slight decrease in COVID-19 hospital admissions.
Since December 2021, the average age of a person who has died from the virus in Nova Scotia is 83.
The data in Thursday’s report covers Oct. 18 to Oct. 24.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The number of new hospital admissions decreased slightly during that time period, from 53 last week to 48 this week.
As of Tuesday, 54 people were in Nova Scotia hospitals with COVID-19. Seven of those patients are receiving treatment in intensive care units.
The median age of a person in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 79.
NEW CASES
Nova Scotia is reporting 919 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, down from 1,172 cases reported last week.
VACCINATION
To date, 81.9 per cent of Nova Scotians have had two or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 3.4 per cent have had one dose, and 14.7 per cent have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The full COVID-19 data report for this week is available online.
