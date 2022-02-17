N.S. reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths Thursday, 10 new hospital admissions

Health officials in Nova Scotia reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Public health says the deaths involve a man in his 50s in the Eastern Zone and a man in his 70s in the Eastern Zone.

"It is with heavy hearts we report the passing of two more Nova Scotians to COVID-19," said Premier Tim Houston in a news release Thursday. "This is an extremely sad time for their families and friends. I want to extend my deepest condolences to all those who are grieving the loss of their loved one."

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 188 deaths related to the virus.

Health officials say data on deaths comes from Panorama, public health's disease information system, and is entered into the system only after the death is identified to be COVID-19 related, which can take days or weeks to investigate and report.

"Data on deaths is reflective of virus activity in the past, at the point of infection, and not the situation today, at the point of reporting," reads a release from public health.

The province also reported 10 new hospital admissions and five discharges since Wednesday.

On Thursday, there were 66 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.

Of the 66 in hospital:

11 are in intensive care

the age range is from 13 to 93-years-old

the median age is 64

the average length of stay in hospital is 6.3 days

62 were admitted during the Omicron wave

The vaccination status of the 66 in hospital is as follows:

22 (33.3 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

24 (36.4 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

1 (1.5 per cent) is partially vaccinated

19 (28.8 per cent) are unvaccinated

There are also two other groups of people in hospital who have COVID-19:

135 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

166 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

"We know COVID-19 can be a serious disease, and we all play a role in how it impacts our communities. It is important we continue to take care of one another by getting vaccinated and following the public health guidance," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Wednesday, 2,192,568 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 91.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 85.9 per cent have received their second dose.

As well, 61 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and 1.3 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.

Public health says as of Thursday, less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

CASES AND TESTING

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 2,015 tests. An additional 242 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.

Of those cases:

80 are in the Central Zone

67 are in the Eastern Zone

50 are in the Northern Zone

45 are in the Western Zone

As of Thursday, Nova Scotia estimates there to be 2,535 active cases of COVID-19.

OUBREAK UPDATE

A new COVID-19 outbreak is being reported in a ward at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive.

Nova Scotia's health authority is also reporting additional cases related to outbreaks at four hospitals.

That includes: