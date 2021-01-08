Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With one previously-reported case now considered recovered, the number of active cases in the province has increased to 29.

One case is in the province's Central Zone and the other case is in the Eastern Zone. Both cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and the individuals are self-isolating.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation on Friday at 1 p.m. Atlantic.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,831 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

There were 558 tests administered between Sunday and Thursday at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax.

CASE BREAKDOWN

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 124,483 COVID-19 tests and confirmed 437 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, 408 cases are now considered resolved, leaving 29 active cases.

No one has died during the second wave.

There is no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, Nova Scotia has completed 247,661 tests, and reported a total of 1,526 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,432 cases are now considered resolved and 65 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-five per cent of cases are female and 45 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 87 cases

Central Zone: 1,256 cases

Northern Zone: 112 cases

Eastern Zone: 71 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Jan. 24.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURE NOTIFICATION

Anyone present at the following location on the specified date and time is asked to go online or call 811 to book a COVID-19 test regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Starbucks Windmill Road (11 Cuddy Ln, Dartmouth)

Jan. 3 between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

May develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 17, 2021.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

SELF-ISOLATION AND MANDATORY MASKS

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region for non-essential reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province. Travellers must self-isolate alone, away from others. If they cannot self-isolate alone, their entire household must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

It is mandatory to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces in Nova Scotia.