N.S. reports 22 deaths related to COVID-19, drop in hospitalizations and cases

Nova Scotia is reporting a drop in deaths, cases and hospitalizations in the province’s weekly COVID-19 report.

The province announced 22 deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday – a decrease of two from the new 24 deaths reported last week.

The data released Thursday covers a seven-day period from April 26 to May 2.

According to the report, there are 77 new hospitalizations related to the virus.

“It is encouraging to see the number of new PCR-confirmed infections decline again this week and to see the peak of the sixth wave behind us," said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia, in a news release.

"That said, our numbers are still high. COVID-19 is still with us, along with a number of other respiratory viruses, including influenza.”

Strang says he encourages Nova Scotians to follow public health recommendations, including vaccination.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of hospitalizations has decreased since last week.

The province is reporting 77 new hospitalizations, compared to 91 last week.

NEW CASES

The province is reporting 3,415 PCR-confirmed cases.

This is a significant decrease of 2,021 new cases since the province announced 5,436 new PCR-confirmed cases last week.

Since the start of the fifth wave in December 2021, the median age of people in hospital with COVID-19 is 71, the median age of people who test positive for COVID-19 with a PCR test is 42, and the median age of reported deaths is 81 years old.

According to the province, the risk of hospitalization is 10 times higher for those aged 70 years and older, compared to those aged 18 to 49. The risk of death is 95 times higher for those aged 70 years and older, compared to those younger than 50.

VACCINES AND BOOSTERS

The rollout of second booster doses began in April for adults 70 and older and residents of long-term and residential care facilities.

The province says seniors 70 years and older can book online or by phone to get their vaccine at their local pharmacy.

Members of First Nations communities who are 55 and older can now access a second booster dose through community clinics, and long-term and residential care facilities have started to provide vaccines to all residents.

The province recommends Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for use as boosters.

As of Thursday, the province says 65 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received at least one booster dose, and more than 29,000 people have received a second booster dose.