N.S. reports 25 COVID-19 deaths, drop in cases, hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting 25 COVID-19 deaths in its weekly update, 24 of which are from previous reporting periods.
The province is reporting a drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Since the start of the pandemic, in March 2020, 778 people have died of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.
The data released in Thursday's report covers between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
Nova Scotia Health (NSH) says COVID-19 cases fell to 24 from 30 in the last reporting period. As of Thursday, four patients were receiving treatment in intensive care units.
NSH says 96 people are in hospital for something else and also have COVID-19. Seventy-eight people caught the virus after admission to the hospital.
NSH says its numbers do not include data from the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.
As of Tuesday, the province says the median age of a person hospitalized for COVID-19 was 75.
NEW CASES
The province says there were 357 new, PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases – an average of 51 per day. This is down from 649 in the last reporting period.
VACCINATION
As of Monday, 54.1 per cent of Nova Scotians had three or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 27.9 per cent had two doses and 18 per cent had one or no doses.
