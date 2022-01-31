N.S. reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths Monday, 10 new hospital admissions

Nova Scotia is reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.

"Today, we are extending our sympathies to the family and friends of three more Nova Scotians who have lost their lives to this disease," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

"I know that Nova Scotian’s are tired, but let this remind us all of how important it is that we remain diligent and follow public health measures so that no other family has to endure this loss."

The deaths involve:

a man in his 70s in the Central Zone

a woman in her 70s in the Western Zone

a man in his 80s in the Western Zone

"It truly saddens me to have to report the loss of three more Nova Scotians. My thoughts are with their families and loved ones as they navigate through this tremendously difficult time," said Premier Tim Houston. "I hope they find some comfort in the warmth extended to them by their neighbours and fellow Nova Scotians. And I hope that Nova Scotians continue to come together and do all we can to prevent this from happening to another family."

According to the province's COVID-19 online dashboard, there have been 146 deaths related to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Public health says there have been 10 new hospital admissions since Sunday, and nine discharges.

As of Monday, there are 93 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.

Of the 93 in hospital:

15 are in intensive care

The age range is from one to 100

The average age is 68

The average length of stay in hospital is 7.6 days

89 were admitted during the Omicron wave

The vaccination status of the 93 in hospital is as follows:

18 (19.4 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

54 (58.1 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

One (1.1 per cent) is partially vaccinated

20 (21.5 per cent) are unvaccinated

Health officials say there are also two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19, which includes:

116 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

142 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

Dr. Nicole Boutilier, vice president of medicine with Nova Scotia Health, said hospitals are hitting capacity.

"We were a bit over capacity in the acute side and a little under in the ICU side but overall, our capacity is right at about 100 per cent," said Boutilier.

Dr. Trevor Jain, an emergency department physician, expects to see more hospitalizations over the next two weeks in Atlantic Canada.

"Nobody more than health-care providers wants to see Omicron and COVID in the rearview mirror," said Jain. "Right now, I suspect that we'll still see a slight increase in hospitalizations once the peak of the wave is there across the region."

Boutilier says there is still a lot of COVID-19 activity in Nova Scotia and is encouraging people who test positive to report it to public health.

"It's really important for them to report those results in to the health authority if they're getting rapid test positive," he said. "It keeps the public health team well informed of who is at risk out in the community."

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Sunday, 2,107,431 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 91.2 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 83.7 per cent have received their second dose

Public health says 53.5 per cent of Nova Scotians aged 18 and older have received a booster dose and 5.7 per cent have a booster dose appointment booked.

"It is important to note that less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated," reads a release from public health.

HOSPITAL OUTBREAKS

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is reporting two new outbreaks in hospitals.

Those outbreaks include:

Hants Community Hospital in Windsor, where fewer than five patients have tested positive

Dartmouth General Hospital, where fewer than five patients have tested positive

The health authority is also reporting additional cases related to outbreaks in four hospitals, which includes:

two additional patients in a ward at Digby General Hospital, where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

one additional patient in a ward at Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville, where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

one additional patient in a ward at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre, where fewer than five patients have tested positive.

NEW CASES AND TESTING

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 1,721 tests and identified 256 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of Monday's cases:

98 cases are in the Central Zone

70 cases are in the Eastern Zone

35 cases are in the Northern Zone

53 cases are in the Western Zone

From Jan. 29 to 30, 31 of the 928 positive lab results were repeat positives, according to public health.

As of Monday, there are an estimated 3,913 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.