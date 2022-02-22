N.S. reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths; slight decrease in hospitalizations since Sunday

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting three more deaths related to COVID-19 since their last update on Sunday.

Public health says the deaths involve:

a man in his 60s in the Central Zone

a woman in her 70s in the Central Zone

a man in his 90s in the Northern Zone

"I extend my deepest sympathies to the families and friends grieving," said Premier Tim Houston in a news release Tuesday. "This never gets any easier. COVID-19 has taken a toll on us, but Nova Scotians are strong. Please continue to work together and follow the public health advice as we lift restrictions and start learning to live with COVID-19."

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 191 deaths related to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, there were 53 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit -- a decrease of one person since Sunday.

Of the 53 people in hospital:

12 are in intensive care

the age range is from two to 93 years old

the median age is 65

the average length of stay in hospital is 6.5 days

50 were admitted during the Omicron wave

The vaccination status of the 53 people in hospital is as follows:

14 (26.4 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

22 (41.5 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

1 (1.9 per cent) is partially vaccinated

16 (30.2 per cent) are unvaccinated

There are also two other groups of people in hospital who have COVID-19:

128 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

171 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

CASES AND TESTING

Over the last two days, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 2,269 tests. An additional 263 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported since the last update on Saturday.

Of the new cases:

103 are in the Central Zone

47 are in the Eastern Zone

54 are in the Northern Zone

59 are in the Western Zone

"It is important everyone recognizes Nova Scotia continues to see new cases of COVID-19. Please continue to be vigilant for the virus. Our actions protect ourselves and each other," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

Public health says, from Saturday to Sunday, eight of the 414 positive lab results were repeat positives.

As of Tuesday, health officials estimate there are 1,858 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

The province's health authority is reporting a new outbreak in a ward at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital, where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive.

There are also new cases being reported in connection with outbreaks at four hospitals, which includes:

four additional patients in a ward at Sutherland Harris Memorial Hospital in Pictou, where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

one additional patient in a ward at Cape Breton Regional Hospital, where 10 patients have now tested positive

one additional patient in a separate ward at Cape Breton Regional Hospital, where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

one additional patient in a ward at Hants Community Hospital in Windsor, where fewer than 10 patients have now tested positive

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Monday, 2,203,968 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 92.1 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 86.4 per cent have received their second dose.

As well, 61.6 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and just under one per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.

Public health says less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.