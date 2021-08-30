N.S. reports 31 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, most related to travel

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Fifteen previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active infections increasing to 71.

Twenty-six of Monday's cases are in the province's Central zone. Fourteen are related to travel, eight are close contacts of previously reported cases and four remain under investigation.

Three new cases are in the Northern zone. One of these cases is travel-related, while the other two are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Two new cases are in the Western zone. One case is a close contact to a previously reported case, while the other case is under investigation.

"We expected to see an increase in case numbers in Nova Scotia as we've been seeing in other provinces," said Dr. Shelley Deeks, Nova Scotia's deputy chief medical officer of health. "It's important to understand most of these cases are related to travel and they are strictly adhering to the public health measures. We need to continue to keep each other safe by ensuring everyone 12 years of age and over is vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, getting tested if you have symptoms and continuing to follow public health measures."

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed over 7,000 COVID-19 tests since Friday. A total of 1,114,375 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 6,030 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,865 people have recovered, and 94 have died due to COVID-19.

There is currently no one in hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19.

Since April 1, there have been 4,288 positive COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 4,189 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 304 cases (6 active case)

Central zone: 4,773 cases (52 active cases)

Northern zone: 319 cases (8 active cases)

Eastern zone: 634 cases (5 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to September 5, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 1,443,183 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

In total, 77.8 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.8 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,661,240 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: