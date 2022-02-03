N.S. reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths, 10 new hospital admissions Thursday

Nova Scotia reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.

The province says the deaths involve:

a woman in her 60s in the Central Zone

a woman in her 80s in the Central Zone

a women in their 90s in the Central Zone

a man in their 90s in the Eastern Zone

“This has been a tragic year so far. The hearts of all Nova Scotians are with the families and friends who are grieving the loss of loved ones,” said Premier Tim Houston in a news release.

According to the province's COVID-19 online dashboard, there have been 157 deaths related to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Public health says 10 more people have been admitted to hospital and four people have been discharged.

As of Thursday, the province was reporting 97 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.

Of the 97 patients in hospital:

13 are in intensive care

the age range is from one to 100

the average age is 66

the average length of stay in hospital is 7.9 days

92 were admitted during the Omicron wave

The vaccination status of the 97 people in hospital is as follows:

25 (25.8 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

45 (46.4 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

one (one per cent) is partially vaccinated

26 (26.8 per cent) are unvaccinated

Health officials say there are also two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19, which include:

120 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

134 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

NEW CASES AND TESTING

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 3,922 tests and identified 401 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of Thursday's reported cases:

176 cases are in the Central Zone

55 cases are in the Eastern Zone

59 cases are in the Northern Zone

111 cases are in the Western Zone

As of Thursday, there are an estimated 3,647 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Wednesday, 2,136,107 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 91.3 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose and 84.3 per cent have received their second dose.

Public health says 56.2 per cent of Nova Scotians aged 18 and older have received a booster dose and four per cent have a booster dose appointment booked.

According to public health, less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

“The Omicron variant continues to have devastating impacts on our most vulnerable Nova Scotians. The best thing you can do to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated – with your primary series and booster dose when you are eligible," says Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

HOSPITAL, LONG-TERM CARE OUTBREAKS

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is reporting one new case related to the outbreak at the Halifax Infirmary Site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre. Health officials say fewer than 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two outbreaks in long-term care facilities were also announced Thursday.

Those COVID-19 cases involve:

one resident and two staff members at Gables Lodge in Amherst

three staff members at Victoria Haven in Glace Bay, N.S.

The province says public health is working with the two facilities to prevent further spread of the virus. Increased measures and restrictions are also in place.