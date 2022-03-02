N.S. reports 4 more deaths related to COVID-19; 45 in hospital due to virus Wednesday

Nova Scotia health officials reported four more COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.

Public health says the deaths involve:

a woman in her 50s in the Central Zone

a man in his 80s in the Western Zone

a man in his 90s in the Central Zone

a man in his 90s in the Eastern Zone

"I'm sending condolences to the families and loved ones of the four people who passed away," said Premier Tim Houston in a news release Wednesday. "It is sad to be entering a new month, the beginning of spring, and we're still seeing deaths from this virus. Please get vaccinated and get boosted, if not for yourself, then for your loved ones so we don't see any more deaths in our province."

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 206 deaths related to the virus.

There were also four new hospital admissions since Tuesday and two discharges.

Currently, there are 45 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.

Of the 45 in hospital:

12 are in intensive care

the age range is from five to 92-years-old

the median age is 61

the average length of stay in hospital is 6.6 days

43 were admitted during the Omicron wave

The vaccination status of the 45 in hospital is as follows:

12 (26.7 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

20 (44.4 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

two (4.4 per cent) are partially vaccinated

11 (24.4 per cent) are unvaccinated

There are also two other groups of people in hospital who have COVID-19:

123 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

166 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

"Please remember that this virus can be deadly and protect yourselves and your loved ones by getting all your vaccines, continuing to wear your face masks and following public health advice to prevent the spread," said Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Tuesday, 2,214,839 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 92.1 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 86.8 per cent have received their second dose.

As well, 62.5 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and 0.4 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.

Public health says as of Wednesday, less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

CASES AND TESTING

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 2,025 tests. An additional 362 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified.

Of the new cases:

144 are in the Central Zone

80 are in the Eastern Zone

63 are in the Northern Zone

75 are in the Western Zone

As of Wednesday, Nova Scotia estimates there to be 2,247 active cases of COVID-19.

Public health says it does expect an increase in COVID-19 cases being reported as the result of people with positive rapid tests being able to get a confirmatory PCR test again.

New cases will now show a greater proportion of the overall cases in the province.

OUTBREAKS UPDATE

Nova Scotia's health authority is reporting a new outbreak in a ward at Harbourview Hospital in Sydney Mines, where fewer than five patients have tested positive.

It is also reporting additional cases related to outbreaks at two hospitals: