Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With five previously-reported cases now considered recovered, the number of active cases in the province has dropped to 28.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,467 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

Two cases are in Central Zone and are close contacts of previously-reported cases.

One case is in Eastern Zone and is a close contact of a previously-reported case.

One case is in Northern Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

"While the case numbers in our province are encouraging, we are closely monitoring the rise in cases in New Brunswick," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release. "The situation there is a reminder of how quickly the virus can spread, and also reminds us of the importance of following all the public health protocols."

On Wednesday, the province reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, including cases at a pair of N.S. universities.

Nova Scotia health officials are strongly encouraging all post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic Canada to book a COVID-19 test for Day 6, 7 or 8 of their 14-day self-isolation period.

"As we continue to see new COVID-19 cases every day, it is apparent that the virus is still in our communities," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, in a news release. "We must remain vigilant and do our part by continuing to follow public health guidelines and orders."

CASE BREAKDOWN

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 122,652 COVID-19 tests and confirmed 435 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, 407 cases are now considered resolved, leaving 28 active cases.

No one has died during the second wave.

There is no longer anyone in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, Nova Scotia has completed 245,830 tests, and reported a total of 1,524 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,431 cases are now considered resolved and 65 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-five per cent of cases are female and 45 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 87 cases

Central Zone: 1,255 cases

Northern Zone: 112 cases

Eastern Zone: 70 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Jan. 10.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURE NOTIFICATION

Anyone present at the following location on the specified date and time is asked to go online or call 811 to book a COVID-19 test regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Superstore North Sydney (125 King St., North Sydney)

Jan. 2 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

May develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 16, 2021.

Fabricville (356 Welton St., Sydney)

Jan. 2 between 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

May develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 16, 2021.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

SELF-ISOLATION AND MANDATORY MASKS

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region for non-essential reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province. Travellers must self-isolate alone, away from others. If they cannot self-isolate alone, their entire household must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

It is mandatory to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces in Nova Scotia.