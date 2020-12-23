Nova Scotia has announced four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Nine previously reported cases are now considered resolved, dropping the total number of active cases in the province to 35.

Two cases are in the Central Zone and one of them is a close contact of a previously reported case. The other case is under investigation, public health said in a news release.

There is a new case in the Western Zone that is a close contact of a previously reported case and there is one case is in the Eastern Zone that is a close contact of a previously reported case.

"This case is not linked to the case reported in the Eskasoni First Nation community on Dec. 19," public health said in the news release. "A rapid pop-up testing site was set up in Eskasoni yesterday. There were 130 tests completed and no positive tests identified. The pop-up testing site is also available today. There is no indication of community exposure or spread in Eskasoni at this time."

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,519 tests on Tuesday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has done 101,394 tests. There have been 365 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and no deaths.

Two of the cases reported Wednesday are close contacts of previously reported cases in another province or territory. The people are not in Nova Scotia, but since they are Nova Scotia residents, they are included in the province's cumulative provincial data.

"This holiday season is different as we take the necessary steps to protect each other and contain the virus," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "Keeping gatherings small, limiting travel around the province, and following all the other public health guidelines is an essential part of having a safe holiday."

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,458 cumulative confirmed cases, and 65 deaths. 1,358 cases are considered recovered, leaving 35 active cases in the province.

"I want to remind people that across the province the gathering limit is 10, no matter how many people live in your house. And if you do need to travel this holiday season, go from point A to point B without making any unnecessary stops along the way," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "Now is not the time to let our guard down. Continue to follow all the public health guidelines as you celebrate this holiday season."

There is currently no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-six per cent of cases are female, and 44 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 83 cases

Central Zone: 1204 cases

Northern Zone: 105 cases

Eastern Zone: 66 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Dec. 27.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: